News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Netanyahu downplays US-Israel rift after Trump confirms calling Bibi 'crazy'

Netanyahu says he and Trump have 'tactical disagreements' but agree overall amid Iran war

Netanyahu downplays US-Israel rift after Trump confirms calling Bibi crazy
Netanyahu downplays US-Israel rift after Trump confirms calling Bibi 'crazy'

Benjamin Netanyahu has played down reports of a rift with Donald Trump after the United States president confirmed that he recently called the Israeli prime minister “f****ing crazy”.

Asked during an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, June 3, Netanyahu rejected the idea his ties with Trump have shifted, “No, this has been this has been a great relationship because he’s been the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.”

Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crime charges in Gaza, added that the two leaders have mutual respect for each other, Al Jazeera reported.

He said, “We have common goals. Sometimes, we have, as in the best of families, you have these tactical disagreements. We always find a way to work them out, and we do so as great friends. We can disagree in the morning, and by the afternoon, we have common action.”

The comments came after Trump told the New York Post that he berated Netanyahu during a call earlier this week over Israel’s escalation in Lebanon.

“I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon,” Trump said.

Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, including an announcement that the Israeli military would bomb the capital, Beirut, have risked derailing the talks between the US and Iran.

Tehran has suggested that it may respond militarily to Israel’s assault in Lebanon.



Iran says attack on Kuwait and Bahrain ‘should serve as a lesson’ for US'
Iran says attack on Kuwait and Bahrain ‘should serve as a lesson’ for US'
Kuwait airport hit by Iranian drones, one killed over 60 injured
Kuwait airport hit by Iranian drones, one killed over 60 injured
Scott Pelley issues ‘heartbreaking’ statement after CBS ‘60 Minutes’ firing
Scott Pelley issues ‘heartbreaking’ statement after CBS ‘60 Minutes’ firing
Trump Claims Iran agreed to ditch nuclear weapons, hints at Khamenei meeting
Trump Claims Iran agreed to ditch nuclear weapons, hints at Khamenei meeting
Royal Navy helicopter crashes into Devon field, killing three service personnel
Royal Navy helicopter crashes into Devon field, killing three service personnel
Stephen McCullagh sentenced to 31 years for murder of pregnant girlfriend
Stephen McCullagh sentenced to 31 years for murder of pregnant girlfriend
U.S. strikes Qeshm Island after Iran targets Kuwait and Bahrain
U.S. strikes Qeshm Island after Iran targets Kuwait and Bahrain
LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff
LA mayoral primary results: Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt head to November runoff
‘Godzilla’ El Nino 2026: Scientists warn of potential global climate chaos
‘Godzilla’ El Nino 2026: Scientists warn of potential global climate chaos
MPs urge government to limit Palantir’s role in NHS data system
MPs urge government to limit Palantir’s role in NHS data system
Scott Pelley fire from 60 Minutes confronting new executive producer
Scott Pelley fire from 60 Minutes confronting new executive producer
Nationwide outrage as police handcuff dying teenager in Southampton murder case
Nationwide outrage as police handcuff dying teenager in Southampton murder case

Popular News

Charles Leclerc shares emotional message for Ferrari after new multiyear deal

Charles Leclerc shares emotional message for Ferrari after new multiyear deal
6 hours ago
Iran says attack on Kuwait and Bahrain ‘should serve as a lesson’ for US'

Iran says attack on Kuwait and Bahrain ‘should serve as a lesson’ for US'
7 hours ago
Netanyahu downplays US-Israel rift after Trump confirms calling Bibi 'crazy'

Netanyahu downplays US-Israel rift after Trump confirms calling Bibi 'crazy'
7 hours ago