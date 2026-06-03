Netanyahu downplays US-Israel rift after Trump confirms calling Bibi 'crazy'

Benjamin Netanyahu has played down reports of a rift with Donald Trump after the United States president confirmed that he recently called the Israeli prime minister “f****ing crazy”.
Asked during an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, June 3, Netanyahu rejected the idea his ties with Trump have shifted, “No, this has been this has been a great relationship because he’s been the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House.”
Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crime charges in Gaza, added that the two leaders have mutual respect for each other, Al Jazeera reported.
He said, “We have common goals. Sometimes, we have, as in the best of families, you have these tactical disagreements. We always find a way to work them out, and we do so as great friends. We can disagree in the morning, and by the afternoon, we have common action.”
The comments came after Trump told the New York Post that he berated Netanyahu during a call earlier this week over Israel’s escalation in Lebanon.
“I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon,” Trump said.
Israel’s attacks in Lebanon, including an announcement that the Israeli military would bomb the capital, Beirut, have risked derailing the talks between the US and Iran.
Tehran has suggested that it may respond militarily to Israel’s assault in Lebanon.