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Pete Hegseth fires Navy Secretary John Phelan amid Iran blockade

Insiders report the firing followed months of infighting

Pete Hegseth fires Navy Secretary John Phelan amid Iran blockade
Pete Hegseth fires Navy Secretary John Phelan amid Iran blockade

In a sudden move that has sent shockwaves through the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired Navy Secretary John Phelan.

The dismissal comes at a critical moment as the U.S. Navy continues to enforce a high-stakes naval blockade of Iranian ports despite a fragile ceasefire.

The Pentagon confirmed the exit late Wednesday, stating that Phelan is “departing the administration, effective immediately.”

While the official statement remained brief, insiders report the firing followed months of infighting.

Sources say Phelan clashed with Hegseth over the slow pace of shipbuilding and disagreement regarding military leadership.


Phelan’s removal follows the recent firing of the Army’s top general signaling a massive overhaul of military leadership under Hegseth.

Adding to the tension, the dismissal happened just 24 hours after Phelan gave a keynote speech at a major Navy conference.

The Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, Sean Parnell, noted, “O behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service.”

Navy Undersecretary Hung Cao has been named acting secretary.

Critics including Senator Jack Reed, expressed concern over the timing calling the move “yet another example of the instability and dysfunction” at the Department of Defense.

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