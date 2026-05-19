Danish-Norwegian band Aqua part ways after 30-year run: Fans react with shock 

Aqua is parting ways after three decades, and fans called it "the end of an era."
The popular Danish-Norwegian rock band has officially announced its breakup by releasing an emotional statement.
On Monday, May 19, the official Instagram handle of the eurodance band confirmed the band's split, which had been active since 1994.
"Dear everyone. After many incredible years, we have decided to close the chapter of AQUA as a live band. AQUA has been such a huge part of our lives, and together we’ve had the chance to experience more than we ever dared to dream of," Aqua stated.
They continued sharing that, "We’ve travelled the world countless times, met so many wonderful people, sung together with millions of you, and shared memories that we will carry with us forever."
"When you’ve been together for this long, you also learn when it’s time to protect what you’ve created together. For us, this feels like the right moment to say goodbye, while the memories are still strong, and while the love for the music, the story, and each other remains intact," they announced.
Fans reaction on Aqua split:
As the news broke on social media, several fans reacted in shock while many thanked the pop band for their heartwarming and iconic songs.
"Some years ago, I said to Lene, 'Please don’t ever stop!" And she replied, "We won’t. Why should we?" Now it’s hard to read this," one noted.
A second commented, "So disappointing and sad for the fans and unexpected. Not only is there no new music. You could have at least released Hero as a goodbye gift!"
"Thank you for the music. For my friends and me, the party isn’t a real party without a few Aqua songs," a third said.
For those unfamiliar, Aqua consisted of four members, Søren Rasted, Lene Nystrøm, René Dif and Claus Norreen. However, Norreen left the band in 2016.
The group, which was originally established in 1995, was widely known for their 1997 single “Barbie Girl.”