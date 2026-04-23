Today, April 23, 2026, England marks St George’s Day with a massive 46% surge in local celebrations.
While the government confirmed “the current pattern of bank and public holidays is well established and we have no plans to change it,” the lack of a day off has not stopped the nation from honoring its patron saint.
Across the country, 161 listed events are taking place ranging from Morris dancing to large-scale festivals. The English pub has become the heart of the revival hosting dozens of gatherings.
In London, thousands previously gathered at Trafalgar Square for a pre-celebration feast of music and food.
Graham Smith, Chairman of St George’s Holiday, noted that “more people than ever want to celebrate living in England with a positive inclusive and shared experience.”
The day commemorates the Roman soldier who, according to legend, saved a princess by slaying a dragon. Today, the focus is on heritage and community.
Despite the festive mood, authorities have reminded the public to follow flag-flying rules, as failing to do so could lead to a fine.
As many wear red roses to show pride, campaigners continue to insist that “now it’s time to make 23 April an official bank holiday in England.”