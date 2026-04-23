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St George’s Day 2026: Record celebrations as campaigners call for new bank holiday

161 listed events are taking place across the country

St George’s Day 2026: Record celebrations as campaigners call for new bank holiday
St George’s Day 2026: Record celebrations as campaigners call for new bank holiday

Today, April 23, 2026, England marks St George’s Day with a massive 46% surge in local celebrations.

While the government confirmed “the current pattern of bank and public holidays is well established and we have no plans to change it,” the lack of a day off has not stopped the nation from honoring its patron saint.

Across the country, 161 listed events are taking place ranging from Morris dancing to large-scale festivals. The English pub has become the heart of the revival hosting dozens of gatherings.

In London, thousands previously gathered at Trafalgar Square for a pre-celebration feast of music and food.

161 listed events are taking place across the country
161 listed events are taking place across the country

Graham Smith, Chairman of St George’s Holiday, noted that “more people than ever want to celebrate living in England with a positive inclusive and shared experience.”

The day commemorates the Roman soldier who, according to legend, saved a princess by slaying a dragon. Today, the focus is on heritage and community.

Despite the festive mood, authorities have reminded the public to follow flag-flying rules, as failing to do so could lead to a fine.

As many wear red roses to show pride, campaigners continue to insist that “now it’s time to make 23 April an official bank holiday in England.”

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