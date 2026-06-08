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Trump walks out of NBC interview over election claims

Trump abruptly ends NBC interview after clashing with host over election claims

Trump walks out of NBC interview over election claims
Trump walks out of NBC interview over election claims

President Donald Trump abruptly walked out of an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press host Kristen Welker on Friday after a heated argument over election integrity.

The interview which aired on Sunday took place in Wisconsin and became confrontational when Welker questioned Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election and California’s recent primary were “rigged.”

When Welker asked for evidence to support his assertion that slow ballot counting in California was evidence of cheating, Trump grew increasingly agitated. He lashed out at the network, stating:

“They’re crooked, just like you are crooked, your press is crooked. And Meet the Press is crooked.” As Welker defended her reporting, Trump replied:

“You’re either crooked or you’re stupid. You play right into their hands with this crap. You know that these elections are rigged.”


After further exchanges regarding the 2020 election and compensation for January 6 rioters, Trump removed his microphone.

“Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough” he said. “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

Despite Welker’s attempt to continue, Trump walked away claiming he had already given enough of his time and telling her, “A country can never be great with a dishonest press.”

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