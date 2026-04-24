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Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 vehicles over sudden drive power loss risk

JLR is recalling 170k SUVs over a microchip flaw causing total power and lighting loss

Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 vehicles over sudden drive power loss risk
Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 vehicles over sudden drive power loss risk

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is recalling 170,169 vehicles in the United States due to a critical electrical defect that can cause a sudden loss of drive power.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warned that an internal failure in the boost control microchip can cause the DC-DC converter to stop charging the vehicle’s 12-volt system.

If this happens, the vehicle may lose propulsion and exterior lighting while in motion.

According to the federal regulator, “a failure of the DC-DC converter will stop the vehicle’s 12-Volt system from charging and can lead to complete loss of drive power and exterior lighting,” which significantly increases the risk of a crash.

JLR is recalling 170k SUVs over a microchip flaw causing total power and lighting loss
JLR is recalling 170k SUVs over a microchip flaw causing total power and lighting loss

Affected models include the 2019-2024 Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and the Jaguar F-Pace.

The company noted that while a warning light may appear, ignoring it could lead to the vehicle shifting into neutral and coasting to a stop.

JLR stated that “the remedy for this recall is under development,” meaning a permanent fix is not yet ready.

Owners are expected to receive notification letters starting June 12, 2026, with a second letter once the free repair is available at dealerships.

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