Jaguar Land Rover recalls 170,000 vehicles over sudden drive power loss risk

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is recalling 170,169 vehicles in the United States due to a critical electrical defect that can cause a sudden loss of drive power.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warned that an internal failure in the boost control microchip can cause the DC-DC converter to stop charging the vehicle’s 12-volt system.
If this happens, the vehicle may lose propulsion and exterior lighting while in motion.
According to the federal regulator, “a failure of the DC-DC converter will stop the vehicle’s 12-Volt system from charging and can lead to complete loss of drive power and exterior lighting,” which significantly increases the risk of a crash.
Affected models include the 2019-2024 Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and the Jaguar F-Pace.
The company noted that while a warning light may appear, ignoring it could lead to the vehicle shifting into neutral and coasting to a stop.
JLR stated that “the remedy for this recall is under development,” meaning a permanent fix is not yet ready.
Owners are expected to receive notification letters starting June 12, 2026, with a second letter once the free repair is available at dealerships.