London Marathon 2026: Record 59,000 runners set for historic Sunday race

London is buzzing as over 59,000 runners prepare to hit the streets this Sunday, April 26, for the 2026 London Marathon.
This year’s event is set to be the biggest in history featuring a mix of world-class athletes, celebrities like Sir Ben Ainslie and thousands of charity heroes.
The elite men’s race is drawing massive attention as legend Eliud Kipchoge returns to the capital. Expressing his motivation, Kipchoge told reporters, “I am still hungry to inspire somebody, somewhere.”
He will face stiff competition from defending champion Alex Mutiso, who is eager to soak up the atmosphere noting, “One thing I learned about London Marathon was I was motivated when the crowd was cheering at me.”
On the women’s side, Tigst Assefa is ready to defend her title against a stacked field. “Winning last year was one of the proudest moments of my career,” she said, adding that she hopes to come out on top again.
While the pros chase records, thousands of others will run for causes like Marie Curie and Autistica.
With road closure in place from Greenwich to The Mall, the city is ready for a historic “movement” of running.