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Priyanka Chopra scores another major achievement with new honour

Priyanka Chopra set to star in 2027 action movie ‘Varanasi’

Priyanka Chopra scores another major achievement with new honour
Priyanka Chopra scores another major achievement with new honour

Priyanka Chopra is marking another significant achievement as she has been selected to receive a new honour at the 2026 Gold Gala.

The news was confirmed by Gold House, that Chopra will be honoured alongside Jet Li and Simu Liu.

On its Instagram account, the a non-profit organisation, while revealing the line-up, noting that that the fifth edition of its annual Gold Gala will be held on May 9 this year.


The note began, “What began as a community milestone has become the definitive worldwide Asian Pacific cultural convening—and this year, it goes even further.”

The caption also read, “Over 650 leaders across industries will gather to honor the 2026 #Gold100 List around this year's theme: A New Gold World—a call to build shared abundance in an era increasingly defined by division.”

The ceremony will be opened with a monologue, Bowen Yang and Poorna Jagannathan will open the second half. Moreover, Hayley Kiyoko will also perform.

Chopra’s achievement comes amid her busy routine as the The Bluff actress will next star in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi.

Starring alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyanka Chopra starrer is scheduled to be released in 2027.

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