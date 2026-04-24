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Andrew's 'private meeting' request with King Charles gets stern response from William

Andrew stirs drama with his shocking condition for a 'private meeting' with King Charles

Andrews private meeting request with King Charles gets stern response from William
Andrew's 'private meeting' request with King Charles gets stern response from William

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has once again plunged Buckingham Palace into chaos with a shocking request.

The former Duke of York — who is currently dealing with complete Royal exile at Marsh Farm, has requested King Charles for a private meeting, but there's a catch.

Andrew has refused to give any details of the meeting, does not even want to share it with any of the member of the Royal Family, per the insiders.

The 66-year-old royal was arrested in February over suspicion of misconduct in public office lost all his titles in October last year after his explosive ties with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

Andrews private meeting request with King Charles gets stern response from William

Now, sources have exclusively told Rob Shuter that "Andrew won’t brief aides, he won’t loop in family — he’ll only speak directly to the King."

However, Charles' disgraced brother's shocking request has met with stern response from Prince William, per the insider.

"William controls the room — and Andrew isn’t getting in without answers," claimed the source.

The tipster further noted that "William has drawn a hard line. No transparency, no meeting. It’s that simple."

While the heir to the throne oposes the idea of a private sit down between his father and Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne think otherwise.

"Anne and Edward believe he deserves to be heard," the insider noted.

However "even they don’t know what he plans to say — and that’s raising eyebrows," added the source.

"There’s no path back with William in charge,” the source conluded.

Andrew



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