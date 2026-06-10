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Snapchat rolls out private profiles for users aged 13-15

Snapchat users under 16 will receive a separate profile to show Stories and Spotlight posts to friends that they follow back

Snapchat rolls out private profiles for users aged 13-15
Snapchat rolls out private profiles for users aged 13-15

In a significant update, Snapchat has introduced the latest content control restrictions on its platform: Users between 13-15 years old will only be able to share Spotlight posts with people they follow back, aiming to keep the underage users secure.

As per Snapchat, users under the age of 16 will receive a separate profile to show Stories and Spotlight posts to friends that they follow back.

The content for these users won’t disclose metrics that generate pressure to rank up engagement.

Until now, Snapchat has enabled this cohort of users to share Spotlight posts with everyone; however, their posts remain unattributed, blocking their access to contact with impersonators or scammers.

Snapchat rolls out private profiles for users aged 13-15

Users aged 16 to 18 can still share Spotlight posts publicly, but their posts will remain limited to friends, followers, and users with whom they share mutual friends.

Additionally, parents can see how much time their kids spent on parts of the platform, like Stories and Spotlight, through the Family Center.

Currently, Snapchat prevents strangers from sharing friend requests or messages to teenagers.

The app shows a message to teen users if they initiate a chat with a stranger, and also limits the type of content teenagers can see on the platform.

Several other social media sites such as Instagram have also introduced some measures to limit access of some features for teenage users in recent years such as specialised accounts.

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