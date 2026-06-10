News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: Features, pricing, more

Claude Fable 5 is accesible worldwide via the Claude API and consumption-based Enterprise plans from day one

Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: Features, pricing, more
Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: Features, pricing, more

Anthropic has launched Claude Fable 5, its newest cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) model, particularly designed for complex tasks while maintaining a robust focus on safety.

The release marks another major forward in the race among AI companies to develop more capable and practical AI systems.

As per Anthropic, Claude Fable 5 provides enhanced planning, reasoning, and decision-making capabilities in contrast to its predecessors.

The Claude AI manufacturer stated it can better comprehend complex instructions, maintain context over longer conversations, and handle multi-steps tasks more effectively.

A major feature of Claude Fable 5 is its support for autonomous AI assistants. Unlike conventional AI chatbots that primarily respond to prompts, autonomous assistants can break large goals into smaller tasks, and streamline the workflows with minimal human supervision.

Anthropic believed these capabilities could assist businesses in automating research, project management, and performing a range of operational tasks that may help in promoting growth across industries.

Moreover, the company underscored the models' improved planning capabilities that are crucial for AI-powered systems, which are likely to carry out complicated procedures with enhanced precision.

Despite its cutting-edge features, Anthropic stated safety remains a major priority. Claude Fable 5 consists of protection measures that are minimise harmful outputs and enhance reliability in high-level situations.

The company described the latest Claude Fable 5 as a “guarded” frontier AI system, reflecting its commitment to developing robust AI that remains aligned with human goal.

Claude Fable 5 availability, pricing 

Fable 5 is accesible worldwide via the Claude API and consumption-based Enterprise plans from day one.

The recently launched Claude Fable 2 is currently available for developers that can access the model directly via the API, with pricing set at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens.

Is Gemini down? Users react to ongoing outage causing severe disruptions
Is Gemini down? Users react to ongoing outage causing severe disruptions
Snapchat rolls out private profiles for users aged 13-15
Snapchat rolls out private profiles for users aged 13-15
Destiny 2 codes for June 2026 to get exhilarating rewards
Destiny 2 codes for June 2026 to get exhilarating rewards
Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: The new benchmark for AI performance
Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: The new benchmark for AI performance
NASA unveils Artemis III crew before 2027 lunar mission
NASA unveils Artemis III crew before 2027 lunar mission
Apple introduces iOS 27 for registered developers: New features, more
Apple introduces iOS 27 for registered developers: New features, more
Apple AI plans: New Siri overhaul unveiled at WWDC 2026
Apple AI plans: New Siri overhaul unveiled at WWDC 2026
SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk’s aerospace giant poised for history’s largest stock market debut
SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk’s aerospace giant poised for history’s largest stock market debut
OpenAI prepares ChatGPT ‘Super App’ revamp ahead of IPO: Report
OpenAI prepares ChatGPT ‘Super App’ revamp ahead of IPO: Report
Elon Musk set to become first trillionaire: Current net worth and outlook
Elon Musk set to become first trillionaire: Current net worth and outlook
WhatsApp rolls out AI assistant to automate business chats
WhatsApp rolls out AI assistant to automate business chats
Google strikes $920M monthly deal with SpaceX for AI compute capacity
Google strikes $920M monthly deal with SpaceX for AI compute capacity

Popular News

Serena Williams to partner with Karolina Muchova at Berlin open

Serena Williams to partner with Karolina Muchova at Berlin open
32 minutes ago
Benjamin Netanyahu announces re-election bid despite Trump doubts

Benjamin Netanyahu announces re-election bid despite Trump doubts
2 hours ago
Meta and Google lose bid for retrial in youth social media harm case

Meta and Google lose bid for retrial in youth social media harm case
an hour ago