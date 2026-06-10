Anthropic launches Claude Fable 5: Features, pricing, more

Anthropic has launched Claude Fable 5, its newest cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) model, particularly designed for complex tasks while maintaining a robust focus on safety.
The release marks another major forward in the race among AI companies to develop more capable and practical AI systems.
As per Anthropic, Claude Fable 5 provides enhanced planning, reasoning, and decision-making capabilities in contrast to its predecessors.
The Claude AI manufacturer stated it can better comprehend complex instructions, maintain context over longer conversations, and handle multi-steps tasks more effectively.
A major feature of Claude Fable 5 is its support for autonomous AI assistants. Unlike conventional AI chatbots that primarily respond to prompts, autonomous assistants can break large goals into smaller tasks, and streamline the workflows with minimal human supervision.
Anthropic believed these capabilities could assist businesses in automating research, project management, and performing a range of operational tasks that may help in promoting growth across industries.
Moreover, the company underscored the models' improved planning capabilities that are crucial for AI-powered systems, which are likely to carry out complicated procedures with enhanced precision.
Despite its cutting-edge features, Anthropic stated safety remains a major priority. Claude Fable 5 consists of protection measures that are minimise harmful outputs and enhance reliability in high-level situations.
The company described the latest Claude Fable 5 as a “guarded” frontier AI system, reflecting its commitment to developing robust AI that remains aligned with human goal.
Claude Fable 5 availability, pricing
Fable 5 is accesible worldwide via the Claude API and consumption-based Enterprise plans from day one.
The recently launched Claude Fable 2 is currently available for developers that can access the model directly via the API, with pricing set at $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output tokens.