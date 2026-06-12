Instagram and facebook down: Users report severe outage worldwide

Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram experienced widespread outages today, impacting a variety of users worldwide.
On Friday, June 12, 2026, Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, showed that both the company started experiencing outage in the early hours of the day and continues to affect users worldwide.
Is Instagram down?
The site shows that shortly after 9 a.m. EST, there were nearly 1100 reports of issues with Instagram.
Nearly 74 % show problems with the app; however, others were having problems logging into their account and others couldn't access their timeline.
Is Facebook down?
As per Downdetector, nearly 41,500 users reported not being able to access their Facebook accounts Friday around 9:30 a.m.
However, the outage reporting site shows “404 – Page Not Found” and “The page you’re looking for doesn’t exist.”
Notably, both companies are yet to officially address the outage.