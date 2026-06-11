WhatsApp gets new iPhone-like message menu on Android

WhatsApp is preparing to launch a redesigned message menu for Android users, offering a cleaner and more iPhone-like interface for handling chats.
The new design supersedes the older workflow menu with a contextual menu that appears directly next to a selected message.
Rather than navigating to the top of the screen, users can now access key actions like forward, reply, delete and copy in a single compact panel.
Less frequently used options are grouped under a “More” section to reduce clutter.
Previously, Android users were only allowed to jump between different parts of the interface, with some actions situated in the top app bar and others buried in menus.
The redesign fixes this by centralizing all message-related tools in one place, making interactions more intuitive.
To access the feature, users are required to click and hold a message as usual. The latest menu then appears instantly beside it, meaning no new gestures or learning curve are required.
Notably, the minor tweak enhances consistency between Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp, making the experience more uniform across devices.
Availability
WhatsApp’s forthcoming update will be accessible on beta for Android version 2.26.23.8, with a broader launch expected in the near future.