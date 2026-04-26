News
News

WhatsApp to launch Android notification bubbles for faster multitasking chats

WhatsApp is currently experimenting with a new feature, with initial release expected only for select beta testers ahead of broader launch

WhatsApp to launch Android notification bubbles for faster multitasking chats

WhatsApp to launch Android notification bubbles for faster multitasking chats 

WhatsApp is reportedly experimenting with the latest features for iOS users and Android, with the latest in development being notification bubbles for Android.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s upcoming Notification bubbles have been supported by Google since Android 10. Users familiar with Facebook Messenger on Android will easily recognise the feature.

Whenever the latest messages come from an individual or group chat, a floating bubble appears on the screen, whether the user is on the home screen or using any third-party app.

The bubble features the group display image and contact photo along with a small WhatsApp icon to know the source.

WhatsApp to launch Android notification bubbles for faster multitasking chats

Once you click the floating bubble, it takes you to a compact WhatsApp chat window, letting users reply and read messages without opening the instant-messaging app.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp’s new feature is particularly designed to enhance multitasking and streamline your messaging experience.

For example, users watching a video could reply to multiple chats without leaving the video app.

Availability

WhatsApp is currently experimenting with a new feature, with initial release expected only for select beta testers ahead of broader launch.

X introduces standalone app XChat for iOS users: Details inside
X introduces standalone app XChat for iOS users: Details inside
OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 with outstanding capabilities: Check pricing, availability
OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 with outstanding capabilities: Check pricing, availability
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk named to NASA’s ISS mission
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk named to NASA’s ISS mission
DeepSeek V4 released with ultra-long context and efficiency boost
DeepSeek V4 released with ultra-long context and efficiency boost
Meta rolls out new account system to simplify logins across apps
Meta rolls out new account system to simplify logins across apps
Microsoft considered buying Cursor before SpaceX’s $60B deal
Microsoft considered buying Cursor before SpaceX’s $60B deal
Threads launches 'Live Chats' to boost Real-time conversations
Threads launches 'Live Chats' to boost Real-time conversations
Snapchat rolls out ‘Place Loyalty’ Badges on Snap Map for frequent visitors
Snapchat rolls out ‘Place Loyalty’ Badges on Snap Map for frequent visitors
Meta faces criticism as workers protest new keystroke and activity tracking software
Meta faces criticism as workers protest new keystroke and activity tracking software
SpaceX strikes $60B deal with Cursor, strengthens AI coding push
SpaceX strikes $60B deal with Cursor, strengthens AI coding push
10 things to know about John Ternus, Apple’s new CEO
10 things to know about John Ternus, Apple’s new CEO
Apple names John Ternus CEO, signals focus on devices and AI integration
Apple names John Ternus CEO, signals focus on devices and AI integration

Popular News

Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi to revisit Pakistan after concluding meeting in Muscat

Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi to revisit Pakistan after concluding meeting in Muscat
2 minutes ago
Meghan Markle faces major setback after faux Australian royal tour

Meghan Markle faces major setback after faux Australian royal tour
54 minutes ago
Musk voices concern over 'democratically elected' Trump's safety after shooting

Musk voices concern over 'democratically elected' Trump's safety after shooting
an hour ago