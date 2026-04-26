WhatsApp to launch Android notification bubbles for faster multitasking chats 

WhatsApp is reportedly experimenting with the latest features for iOS users and Android, with the latest in development being notification bubbles for Android.
As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s upcoming Notification bubbles have been supported by Google since Android 10. Users familiar with Facebook Messenger on Android will easily recognise the feature.
Whenever the latest messages come from an individual or group chat, a floating bubble appears on the screen, whether the user is on the home screen or using any third-party app.
The bubble features the group display image and contact photo along with a small WhatsApp icon to know the source.
Once you click the floating bubble, it takes you to a compact WhatsApp chat window, letting users reply and read messages without opening the instant-messaging app.
The Meta-owned WhatsApp’s new feature is particularly designed to enhance multitasking and streamline your messaging experience.
For example, users watching a video could reply to multiple chats without leaving the video app.
Availability
WhatsApp is currently experimenting with a new feature, with initial release expected only for select beta testers ahead of broader launch.