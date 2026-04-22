Meta faces criticism as workers protest new keystroke and activity tracking software 

Meta’s announcement to install new tracking software, Model Capability Initiative (MCI), on US based employees’ computers to capture mouse movement, and occasionally tap snap shots of their work for use in training its AI-powered models has sparked outrage among employees.
Shortly after the announcement, frustrated employees quickly took to social media sites to express their anger.
One employee said, “This makes me super uncomfortable. How do we opt out?” — a comment that quickly became the top response, as others flocked to the comment section with angry reaction.
Executives told workers there would be no option to opt out on company-issued devices, while Meta ensured the program includes safeguards will remain limited on work-related apps and websites
The massive criticism comes as the company ramps up a costly overhaul of its AI strategy, spending billions into infrastructure, aiming to outdo its rivals.
A report from Reuters suggested that Meta is on the brink of reducing its workforce, with the company planning to cut nearly 10% of its global staff from May 20.
The major layoffs are part of a Meta’s wider effort to reshape the company around artificial intelligence, with executives pushing to automate tasks previously handled by human workers.