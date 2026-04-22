SpaceX strikes $60B deal with Cursor, strengthens AI coding push 

In a significant update, SpaceX announced reaching an agreement with Cursor, securing the right to acquire the company for $60 billion or pay $10 billion for the work it’s doing if there’s no acquisition.
The major collaboration with Cursor may help the space company to outshine its competitors in the AI race.
Cursor receives access to SpaceX’s computing resources, including Colossus, a supercomputer powered by 200,000 Nvidia GPUs.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX released a statement, saying, "The combination of Cursor's leading product and distribution to expert software engineers with SpaceX's million H100 equivalent Colossus training supercomputer will allow us to build the world's most useful models."
"Cursor has also given SpaceX the right to acquire Cursor later this year for $60 billion or pay $10 billion for our work together."
Cursor co-founder Michael Truell also posted a statement on X, saying, "Excited to partner with the SpaceX team to scale up Composer. A meaningful step on our path to build the best place to code with AI."
SpaceX’s recent partnership with Cursor comes at a pivotal moment for the company. In February, it bought xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, widening Elon Musk’s space company’s scope into AI infrastructure.
Earlier this month, SpaceX also filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO), setting the stage for a potential public debut for later this year.