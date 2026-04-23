Meta rolls out new account system to simplify logins across apps

Meta has announced an upgraded Meta Account system aiming to make sign in and manage their accounts easier across its platforms.
As the Meta ecosystem expands to include apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and devices such as Meta AI glasses, managing multiple logins has now become challenging.
The new Meta Account system is looking to streamline this by letting users manage settings and credentials at the same time.
With this significant update, users can set a single password across multiple Meta services. The system supports passkeys, allowing secure logins via biometrics like fingerprints or facial recognition.
As per Meta, it will ensure to offer enhanced security by providing built-in security recommendations, including multi-factor authentication alerts and login notifications across devices.
The platform will centralise key settings including email addresses and two-factor verifications. Simultaneously, app-specific settings-such as privacy control, will remain within individual platforms.
Moreover, the latest system offers improved parental controls. Through a unified dashboard parents can handle teen activity across its apps.
Meta’s cross-management system launch is expected over the coming year.