News
News

King Charles' US visit gets update after shooting at Trump event

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's visit to the US was scheduled to begin on April 27

King Charles US visit gets update after shooting at Trump event
King Charles' US visit gets update after shooting at Trump event

King Charles' four-day visit to the United States visit might be at stake as the Buckingham Palace is reportedly planning to review it after the recent shooting at an event attended by US President Donald Trump.

On Sunday, April 26, the Buckingham Palace in a statement, revealed, “His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the President, First Lady and all guests have been unharmed.”

The statement further added, "A number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit."


Moreover, as per the statement, the monarch is "greatly relieved" to hear that the US President and First Lady Melania and all guests have been unharmed.

It’s worth mentioning here that King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to be hosted by the president on the four-day trip on April 27, 2026.

During the visit, the Monarch is expected to address both houses of Congress and visit the 9/11 memorial in New York.

He is also set to attend a wreath laying to honour fallen US and UK soldiers in Virginia.

Meghan Markle faces major setback after faux Australian royal tour
Meghan Markle faces major setback after faux Australian royal tour
King Charles urged to win Trump’s backing over huge conflict as US plans to ‘punish’ UK
King Charles urged to win Trump’s backing over huge conflict as US plans to ‘punish’ UK
King Charles' security under intense scrutiny after WHCD shooting incident
King Charles' security under intense scrutiny after WHCD shooting incident
King Charles’ true feelings on US visit revealed after Harry’s bold jab at Trump
King Charles’ true feelings on US visit revealed after Harry’s bold jab at Trump
Queen Camilla to reunite original Winnie-the-Pooh stuffed toys in New York
Queen Camilla to reunite original Winnie-the-Pooh stuffed toys in New York
Meghan Markle celebrates end of ‘exhausting’ era since marrying into Royal Family
Meghan Markle celebrates end of ‘exhausting’ era since marrying into Royal Family
Prince Harry receives heartfelt gift for Meghan Markle in Kyiv with beautiful meaning
Prince Harry receives heartfelt gift for Meghan Markle in Kyiv with beautiful meaning
Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry, Meghan's Australia trip success: 'unsettling'
Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Harry, Meghan's Australia trip success: 'unsettling'
Kate Middleton makes rare personal gesture on Anzac Day, Kensington Palace releases photos
Kate Middleton makes rare personal gesture on Anzac Day, Kensington Palace releases photos
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already mapping out their next ‘unmistakably royal’ tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already mapping out their next ‘unmistakably royal’ tour
King Charles faces new scrutiny ahead of upcoming US trip
King Charles faces new scrutiny ahead of upcoming US trip
Princess Anne kicks off 2026 Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park
Princess Anne kicks off 2026 Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park

Popular News

King Charles' US visit gets update after shooting at Trump event

King Charles' US visit gets update after shooting at Trump event
an hour ago
Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi to revisit Pakistan after concluding meeting in Muscat

Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi to revisit Pakistan after concluding meeting in Muscat
2 hours ago
Meghan Markle faces major setback after faux Australian royal tour

Meghan Markle faces major setback after faux Australian royal tour
2 hours ago