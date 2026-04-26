King Charles' US visit gets update after shooting at Trump event

King Charles' four-day visit to the United States visit might be at stake as the Buckingham Palace is reportedly planning to review it after the recent shooting at an event attended by US President Donald Trump.
On Sunday, April 26, the Buckingham Palace in a statement, revealed, “His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the President, First Lady and all guests have been unharmed.”
The statement further added, "A number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with US colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit."
Moreover, as per the statement, the monarch is "greatly relieved" to hear that the US President and First Lady Melania and all guests have been unharmed.
It’s worth mentioning here that King Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to be hosted by the president on the four-day trip on April 27, 2026.
During the visit, the Monarch is expected to address both houses of Congress and visit the 9/11 memorial in New York.
He is also set to attend a wreath laying to honour fallen US and UK soldiers in Virginia.