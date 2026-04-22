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10 things to know about John Ternus, Apple’s new CEO

Here’s a quick look at John Ternus set to lead one of the world’s most valuable companies

10 things to know about John Ternus, Apple’s new CEO
10 things to know about John Ternus, Apple’s new CEO

Apple has recently announced a major shift in its leadership, by naming John Ternus as its next CEO, as Apple’s CEO Tim Cook is stepping down from his long-standing role.

Here’s a quick look at the man set to lead one of the world’s most valuable companies:

Longtime Apple veteran

Ternus joined Apple in 2001, making him a 25-year veteran of the company.

Qualification

He received a degree of mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, kicking off his shining career in product design.

Rapid rise at Apple

Ternus became vice president of hardware engineering in 2013 and was later promoted to senior vice president in 2021.

Key role in Apple’s top launches

He is the face behind major products, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods, as he oversees the hardware team.

Led hardware innovation

Ternus played a pivotal role in advancing Apple’s chip technology, including the development of Apple Silicon like the M-series processors.

Revived Mac growth

Under the leadership of John Ternus, Apple’s Mac lineup’s market share saw a significant spike and gained immense popularity in recent years.

Known for perfectionism

Colleagues describe Ternus as detail-oriented, reflecting Apple’s culture of precision and product excellence.

Face of product launches

Though a less recognised figure than Tim Cook, Ternus has already been a part of Apple major events, presenting major product updates.

Takes over during AI shift

He will lead Apple at a time when the tech industry is rapidly shifting toward artificial intelligence.

John Ternus’s net worth

John Ternus’s net worth is projected at nearly $75 million, which is derived from his salary, bonuses, and other incentives.

As Apple enters a new era, everyone is eyeing him, as he will be on how Ternus balances the company’s hardware legacy with the significantly increasing demand for AI-driven innovation.

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