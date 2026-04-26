Meghan Markle faces major setback after faux Australian royal tour

Meghan Markle has recently landed herself in hot waters as royal experts slammed her over her business ventures.
For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex’s recent trip to Australia along with her husband Prince Harry is being labelled as "cash-grab", alleging that the couple exploited royal-style roles for personal profit.
Now, with the Duchess’ recent major decision has put her in hot waters as former BBC royal commentator Jennie Bond told The Mirror that she believes that since the 44-year-old former actress is not a working royals, she is now entitled to pursue commercial partnerships that weren’t an option when she was a working member of the Firm.
The royal expert, however, noted, “It might, however, be better if she stopped exploiting the title and just used her own name. That would make her new status, and the freedom that comes with it, absolutely clear.”
“I have to admit that it’s rather ‘in your face’ to use every public appearance to turn a profit, said Bond, adding, “I think it might be prudent for her to choose the occasions when she puts up links to her clothes on the new app, and charity events or meeting terror attack victims at Bondi Beach are not the right place for it.”
It’s worth mentioning here that during her 16-day royal tour of Australia, Meghan Markle wore outfits that were posted to the app OneOff, which is believed to be invested by the Duchess herself.