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OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 with outstanding capabilities: Check pricing, availability

GPT-5.5 is currently accessible for Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users in ChatGPT and Codex

OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 with outstanding capabilities: Check pricing, availability
OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 with outstanding capabilities: Check pricing, availability

OpenAI has officially launched the latest variant of its leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered model yet, GPT-5.5, a model that excels at coding, computer use and scientific research capabilities.

The recently introduced model efficiently manages multi-step work with less human guidance. The model can plan, use tools and authenticate its own output without needing any help from humans.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman revealed its speciality is how much more it can do with less guidance.

Notably, GPT-5.5 outshined other leading players of industry by scoring 82.7% on Terminal-Bench 2.0 that measures AI models’ ability to use command line tools, where Claude Opus 4.7 scored 69.4%.

It successfully outperformed other benchmark tests as well.

According to OpenAI, “GPT‑5.5 reaches state-of-the-art performance across multiple benchmarks that reflect this kind of work. On GDPval⁠⁠, which tests agents’ abilities to produce well-specified knowledge work across 44 occupations, GPT‑5.5 scores 84.9%.”

OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 with outstanding capabilities: Check pricing, availability

GPT-5.5 pricing

The standard edition costs $5 per million input tokens and $30 per million output tokens.

GPT-5.5 Pro is available for $30 per million input tokens and $180 per million output tokens.

GPT 5.5 availability

GPT-5.5 is currently accessible for Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise users in ChatGPT and Codex.

Notably, GPT-5.5 launch represents a fast turnaround that highlights the evolution of the fledgling field of AI, as the launch comes just six weeks after the release of GPT-5.4.

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