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Snapchat rolls out ‘Place Loyalty’ Badges on Snap Map for frequent visitors

Snap Map now has over 400 million monthly active users, underscoring its significance to Snapchat’s ecosystem

Snapchat rolls out ‘Place Loyalty’ Badges on Snap Map for frequent visitors
Snapchat rolls out ‘Place Loyalty’ Badges on Snap Map for frequent visitors 

Snapchat has launched the latest “Place Loyalty” feature that will show users when they are among the most frequent visitors to a place on Snap Map over the past year.

The feature shows rankings based on visits over the past year. Users in the top 25% will see their status on Snap Map, with bronze, silver, and gold badges awarded to the top 25%, 10%, and 1% respectively.

These badges can be shared with others, although rankings remain private unless users select to display them. For brands and chains, visits are aggregated across all locations.

Snapchat rolls out ‘Place Loyalty’ Badges on Snap Map for frequent visitors

Snapchat stated the feature aims to boost engagement and let users to share their activity with friends and across other platforms.

However, badges are only visible if location sharing is enabled.

Released in 2017, Snap Map initially enabled users to view friends’ locations and explore public snaps all across the world.

Over time, it has evolved into a feature for discovering local hotspots and activities.

Snap Map now has over 400 million monthly active users, underscoring its significance to Snapchat’s ecosystem.

The platform continues to evolve with features like “Footsteps,” which tracks travel history, and “Promoted Places,” allowing businesses to advertise locations.

With Place Loyalty, Snapchat is boosting user interaction while competing with similar mapping features introduced by rival platforms.

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