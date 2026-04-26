Microsoft revamps Windows updates to reduce disruptions and offer improved Control

Microsoft has officially announced a series of highly-anticipated enhancements to its Windows update system, aiming to minimise disruptions and offer users more control after downloading updates.
The update follows years of complaints regarding forced restarts during work or gaming sessions.
One of the major updates separates power actions. Users can now restart or shut down their devices without automatically downloading pending updates.
Simultaneously, dedicated options like “Update and restart” or “Update and shut down” will be accessible for people who want to proceed immediately.
Moreover, the American tech giant is diversifying update pause options. Users can now delay updates for nearly 35 days and repeatedly extend this pause without any strict limit, enabling improved planning, sound busy schedules, travel, and essential tasks.
To further reduce interruptions, Windows will start grouping updates together. Driver, .NET, and firmware updates will be aligned with a monthly quality update, meaning most users will only need to restart their devices once per month rather than several times.
Additionally, the company is enhancing transparency by showing device categories alongside driver updates, assisting users comprehend what is being downloaded.
These updates are currently introduced to Window Insiders, with a broader release expected in the near future. Microsoft stated extra charges, including Windows update system, and fewer Copilot prompts, are planned for future updates.