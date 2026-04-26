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JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs drops explosive cheating claims on split anniversary

The former couple dated from late 2024 to April 2025

JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs drops explosive cheating claims on split anniversary
JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs drops explosive cheating claims on split anniversary

JoJo Siwa's ex-girlfriend Kath Ebbs dropped a bombshell truth about cheating on the anniversary of their breakup with the singer.

It’s worth mentioning here that the now former couple dated from late 2024 to April 2025.

On Sunday, April 24, the 27-year-old Australian influencer, who uses they/them as pronouns, took to Instagram Story and reshared their original breakup reaction video.

They penned the caption, “Happy one year anniversary to her x.”

JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs drops explosive cheating claims on split anniversary

In another snap, they swore at the camera, penning, “And to all those moles on the internet that trolled me for getting literally cheated on. Therapy bills getting mailed to you losers xx.”

JoJo Siwa’s ex Kath Ebbs drops explosive cheating claims on split anniversary

After their romance, the 22-year-old media personality started dating her now-boyfriend Chris Hughes, whom she met during the filming of Celebrity Big Brother in London.

JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs’ relationship ended abruptly at the Celebrity Big Brother UK wrap party with the latter accusing her ex of "love bombing" and breaking up with them.

Siwa, at that time, denied physically cheating on Ebbs and maintained that her bond with Hughes was originally "platonic".

Sometimes later, the reality star also claimed that her current boyfriend was not the cause of the split, but that the relationship had developed afterwards. 

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