Richest countries in 2026:New wealth index boots France, Germany from top 10

A new prosperity index does not place the US, Germany, or France in the top ten.
Europe dominates global wealth rankings, but what it actually means to be a “rich country” depends heavily on how prosperity is measured and who benefits from it.
“Being the richest country in the world is not just about producing a lot,” the analysis from a financial services comparison platform HelloSafe states.
“It is measured by how that wealth concretely translates into the daily life of the ordinary citizen. In 2026, the answer is Norway.”
The group argues that GDP per capita alone can distort comparisons, since it assumes national output is evenly shared across the population.
In Ireland GDP per capita stands at around $150,000 in purchasing power terms, but much of this is driven by multinationals such as Apple, Google and Pfizer.
The gap between output and household income is estimated at around $70,000 per person.
Addressing these limitations, HelloSafe’s “Prosperity Index” ranks more than 50 countries using a combined score out of 100.
It draws on data from the IMF, World Bank, UNDP, Eurostat and OECD, bringing together income, inequality and wider social indicators into a single measure of prosperity.
On this basis, Europe dominates the top of the ranking, with the five richest countries all located in the region.
The 20 richest countries in the world:
1. Norway
2. Ireland
3. Luxembourg
4. Switzerland
5. Iceland
6. Singapore
7. Denmark
8. Netherlands
9. Belgium
10. Sweden