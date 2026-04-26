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Abbas Araghchi departs Islamabad after brief meeting with officials: Report

Abbas Araghchi has reportedly left for Moscow to hold talks with Putin, as per Russia’s foreign ministry

Abbas Araghchi departs Islamabad after brief meeting with officials: Report
Abbas Araghchi departs Islamabad after brief meeting with officials: Report

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reportedly departed Islamabad on Sunday following a short visit to hold high-stake discussions with the top officials of Pakistan, with analysts calling his return to the country “a significant development.”

A report suggested that Araghchi engaged in a formal meeting with Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, where detailed discussions revolved around the escalating tensions between US-Iran, leading to regional instability.

Araghchi has now left for Moscow to hold talks with Putin, as per Russia’s foreign ministry.

Araghchi returned to Pakistan a day after he left Islamabad on Saturday, reporting on X that he had shared Iran’s position on a “workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran” with Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif and other top officials.

Abbas Araghchi departs Islamabad after brief meeting with officials: Report

Notably, Pakistan is playing a role of key mediator between the US and Iran, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict, which has arranged a potential second round of peace talks in the capital of the country.

However, the US President has now cancelled the visit of US special envoys to hold talks amid the uncertainty of Iran’s participation.

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