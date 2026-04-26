World leaders react to shooting incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

United States President Donald Trump was escorted off the stage after the White House correspondents’ dinner in Washington, DC, after shots were heard outside the event; however, Trump remains unhurt.
World leaders have also raised concerns over the security incident at a press dinner last night that led to panic among attendees.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier that he was “relieved” that Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump and others in attendance, were safe.
“My thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event," Mark added.
Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was also "shocked" by the scenes at the dinner.
French President Emmanuel Macron also voiced concerns, saying violence had "no place in democracy," and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his “best wishes" for the safety of Trump, Vance, and the top officials of the US.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi condemned the attack saying, "violence can never be tolerated anywhere in the world," while acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez "strongly" denounced the murder attempt on Trump.
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a key mediator, trying to resolve the ongoing conflict between US-Iran by peace talks, reacted to the episode,said he was “deeply shocked” by the shooting and extended his “thoughts and prayers” to Trump.