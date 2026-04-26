Trump calls WHCD shooter ‘lone wolf,’ says shooting won’t stop Iran war win

US President Donald Trump call the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting suspect a “lone wolf” as he praises law and enforcement officials.
Trump spoke to the media after shooting incident at the White House press dinner and said it would not deter him from the Iran war, although he believed the incident was unlikely linked to the conflict, reported The Guardian.
Trump told reporters at the White House, “It’s not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it, I really don’t think so, based on what we know.”
But Trump had earlier said that “you never know” if it could be linked to the Iran war, and said investigators were working on the motive of the shooter who he described as a “lone wolf”.
This is the third shooting or attempted shooting that has taken place around Donald Trump in just the last few years.
After experiencing another shooting he noted, “I can't imagine there's any profession that's more dangerous.”
Police have arrested the gunman who tried to storm the White House correspondents’ dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel attended by Trump and members of his cabinet.
US media have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California.
A US attorney says the suspect will be charged with two counts of “using a firearm during a crime of violence” and for “assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon”. He will be arraigned in a federal court on Monday.