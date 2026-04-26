Pima County supervisor reveals sheriff in Nancy Guthrie case hid misconduct

A Pima County supervisor wants the sheriff out of office after details of his past misconduct came to light.
Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz has accused Nanos of “perpetrat[ing] a fraud” on the Pima County community for decades. Heinz has been calling for Nanos’ ouster for over a month now, AZ Free News reported.
Nanos, no stranger to controversy, came under fire again for his alleged mishandling of the investigation into the apparent kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie.
Doubts over his administration of the high-profile disappearance prompted further scrutiny into Nanos’ past.
The Arizona Republic reported on records indicating that Nanos falsified his resume in order to be hired by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) over 40 years ago.
Nanos is accused of failing to disclose the alleged misconduct that led to his resignation while working for the El Paso Police Department in New Mexico back in the 1980s.
Nanos received 37 days of suspension or leave for eight misconduct incidents, ranging from poor behaviors to violence.
One incident yielded a 15-day suspension for allegedly beating a handcuffed robbery suspect seated in the back of a cop car with a flashlight.
Heinz told NewsNation “He’s a bad cop. He made really bad decisions, and then lied about his past to convince then-Pima County officials to hire him back in 1984. He also lied about that gap in time. He used to say 1982. We shouldn’t even know his name. We should not know the name Nanos.”
Heinz also accused Nanos of holding a grudge against the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) over a 2015-2016 investigation into his department over the possible misuse of around $500,000 in Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) funds.
Heinz also noted it was possible this potential personal grievance by Nanos had jeopardized Guthrie’s case.
Notably, the mother of NBC Today show host Savannah Guthrie, is still missing nearly 12 weeks after she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona-area home.