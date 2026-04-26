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Trump ‘likely’ target in Washington Dinner Shooting as gunman arrested, US official says

Authorities confirmed that a Secret Service agent got injured in the attempt but survived due to wearing a bulletproof vest

Trump ‘likely’ target in Washington Dinner Shooting as gunman arrested, US official says
Trump ‘likely’ target in Washington Dinner Shooting as gunman arrested, US official says 

US officials have stated that the attack on White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, DC. was likely to target President Donald Trump.

The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton when a suspect opened gunfire at a Secret Service checkpoint before getting detained.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were quickly evacuated from the area. Authorities confirmed that a Secret Service agent got injured in the attempt but survived due to wearing a bulletproof vest.

However, no other injuries were reported and everyone remained safe.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated "It does appear that he did, in fact, set out to target folks that work in the administration, likely including the president," Blanche told NBC News.'

"Meet the Press," adding that the suspect reportedly traveled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago and then to Washington.

According to the officials, the attackers were alone though probes are ongoing into how he managed to bring weapons in tight security, sparking panic among attendees.

Notably, world leaders have condemned the attack, voicing concerns regarding security surrounding high-profile gathering in the US.

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