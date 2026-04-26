RAF Fairford fire: No injuries reported after fire broke out at key US Air force base

A blaze broke out at RAF Fairford, a military air base currently used by the United States Air Force (USAF), on Sunday morning, prompting an immediate emergency response.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) stated crews were called to the scene at approximately 01:25 BST after fires were reported in a one-storey industrial storage building.
Firefighters immediately rushed to he scene to tackle the blaze with support from neighbouring fire and rescue services.
Though the firefighters contained the fire, the crew remained at the site as a precaution to ensure safety and it is currently out of danger.
Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported.
Initial reports suggested the fire was accidental, though investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause.
RAF Fairford, located near the Wiltshire border, plays a pivotal role because of its long runway that can accommodate all three kinds of long-range US bombers, including the B-1, B-2, and B-52.
The base is currently being used by the USAF in operations associated with the ongoing Iran conflict.
Residents in nearby areas were initially advised to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke entering into their homes.
Previously, the UK government had approved the use of British bases for “defensive” operations earlier this year.