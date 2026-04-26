Zohran Mamdani condemns ‘violence’ at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

President Donald Trump was rushed off stage unhurt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, after shots were fired.
According to CNN, the police said that an attacker “armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives” charged through a security checkpoint.
Trump, other administration officials and members of Congress were evacuated from the room at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the shooting incident and expressed relief that no one was hurt.
He wrote on X, “Political violence is absolutely unacceptable. I am glad the President and guests at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner are safe.”
Authorities have identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old from California.
He is in custody and will be charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said.
He is believed to have acted alone, authorities said.
The suspect was not shot but taken to a local hospital. Meanwhile, the Secret Service agent struck in his bulletproof was also released from the hospital later on Saturday night.