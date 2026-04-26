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Musk voices concern over 'democratically elected' Trump's safety after shooting

Elon Musk decries ‘dangerous’ political violence in US, reposts Trump peace plea after WHCD shooting

Musk voices concern over democratically elected Trumps safety after shooting
Musk voices concern over 'democratically elected' Trump's safety after shooting

Elon Musk issued a sharp reaction to a shooting incident at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Musk took to social media platform X to condemn the incident, saying it reflected a dangerous trend.

“They are willing to die to kill the democratically elected president,” he wrote, referring to the shooting that disrupted the high-profile gathering attended by Donald Trump and senior US officials, The Statesman reported.

Musk reposted an X post from the White House, which included a statement from Trump.

"'In light of this evening's events, I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts in resolving our differences peacefully.' - President Donald J. Trump," the tweet read.

Musk voices concern over democratically elected Trumps safety after shooting

Musk became a particularly vocal Trump backer after the July 2024 assassination attempt at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The incident unfolded at the Washington Hilton hotel in Washington, D.C., where a 31-year-old suspect allegedly armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun and handgun, attempted to breach a Secret Service checkpoint.

The suspect opened fire, causing panic among hundreds of attendees, including journalists, politicians and government officials.

Security personnel immediately rushed Trump and Melania Trump off the stage as chaos erupted inside the venue, with guests taking cover under tables.

A Secret Service agent was struck during the confrontation but was saved by a bullet-resistant vest and is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody and is believed to have acted alone.

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