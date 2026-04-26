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Erika Kirk breaks down in tears after WHCD shooting, rushes out of venue

Erika Kirk, seen crying, leaves the White House correspondents’ dinner after shots fired

Erika Kirk breaks down in tears after WHCD shooting, rushes out of venue

Erika Kirk, widow of slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk, was visibly shaken and in tears as she was abruptly rushed out from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after shooting.

According to The New York Post, the distressed 37-year-old Turning Point USA CEO reportedly said, “I just want to go home. I just want to go home,” after gunfire erupted at the Washington Hilton.


The shooting comes more than six months after her husband was shot dead at a speaking event at a Utah Valley University speaking event on September 10.

The same eyewitness described Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being carried out by his security detail, one on each side supporting his weight, as his feet dragged along the floor.

The Health and Human Services Secretary, who attended the gala with his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, appeared disoriented and “delirious,” as per the witness.

President Trump, first lady Melania, and a flood of senior officials were dramatically evacuated from the glitzy bash after alleged shooter Cole Tomas Allen, 31, fired multiple shots while storming a security checkpoint and rushing toward the ballroom with a shotgun and multiple knives.

Gunfire rang out about 20 minutes after Trump arrived to the event he’s boycotted since 2011.

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