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Leavitt’s ‘shots will be fired’ remark before WHCD shooting sparks reaction

Karoline Leavitt pre-White House Correspondents’ Dinner comment under scrutiny after shooting

Leavitt’s ‘shots will be fired’ remark before WHCD shooting sparks reaction
Leavitt’s ‘shots will be fired’ remark before WHCD shooting sparks reaction 

In a shocking twist, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is facing intense scrutiny over a choice of words that proved to be hauntingly true.

According to Republic World, just minutes before a gunman opened fire at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, Leavitt told reporters that the evening would feature “some shots fired”, a remark intended to describe President Trump’s fiery rhetorical style, but one that now echoes as a national security crisis.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the star-studded media gala at the Washington Hilton, Leavitt was asked what the public should expect from the President’s keynote address.

Leavitt told, "He is ready to rumble, I will tell you. This speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump. It’ll be funny, it’ll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in; it’s going to be really great."

Leavitt’s ‘shots will be fired’ remark before WHCD shooting sparks reaction

Less than an hour later, the metaphor became a terrifying reality.

The atmosphere of the gala was shattered when several gunshots rang out near a security checkpoint just outside the main ballroom.

As the smoke cleared, the internet erupted. Leavitt’s "shots fired" comment went viral within minutes, with the hashtag #ShotsFired trending.

A viral post read, “This aged like milk in a microwave. The Press Secretary predicts 'shots fired' and then the President is almost assassinated? The optics are catastrophic.”

Secret Service agents, moving with practised precision, crowded President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, shielding them before rushing the First Family to a secure bunker.

While the President emerged unharmed, the incident left one officer wounded and hundreds of high-profile guests, including Cabinet members and Hollywood celebrities, diving under tables for cover.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was apprehended at the scene.

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