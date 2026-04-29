Neverness to Everness officially hits street with launch gift codes

The wait is over for millions of fans as the supernatural urban RPG Neverness to Everness (NTE) officially launches globally today, April 29, 2026.
Developed by Hotta Studio, the game is now available on PC, iOS, Android and PlayStation 5.
To celebrate the debut, developers released a batch of active gift codes including NTE0429, NTENANALLYGO and NTENOWTOENJOY, offering players free Annulith, Hunter Guides and Beetle Coins to jumpstart their adventure in Hethereau.
The game blends high-speed driving with anomaly-hunting combat.
On the official website, the character Sakiri warns new recruits with her sticky-note policy: “Rule 1: Don’t feed random junk to Kiroumaru!”
Meanwhile, the shop owner at Eibon encourages a bit of mischief to get the job done, stating, “My precious, a little rule-bending never hurt anyone!”
With over 35 million pre-registrations, the launch is one of the biggest of the year. Players can redeem their rewards by tapping the triple-dot icon in the main menu.
As the developers noted during the pre-launch event, “If you need me I am here” inviting players to dive into a world where reality and the supernatural collide.
Current Active Codes:
• NTE0429 – 100 Annulith, 5 Elite Hunter Guides, 5 Chaotic Dye, 12,000 Beetle Coins.
• NTENANALLYGO – 100 Annulith, 5 Senior Hunter Guides, 5 Colorless Dye, 6,000 Beetle Coins.
• NTENOWTOENJOY – 100 Annulith, 5 Rising Hunter Guides, 5 Light Dye, 4,000 Beetle Coins.
• NTEGIFT – Miscellaneous free rewards.