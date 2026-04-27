NHL Playoffs: Gauthier and Granlund fuel Ducks’ Game 4 comeback vs Oilers

The NHL playoffs are heating up as the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers battle in a high-stakes first-round series.
In Game 4 on Sunday night, the two teams pushed each other to the limit ending regulation tied 3-3 at the Honda Center.
After falling behind 2-0 early, the Ducks mounted a comeback fueled by their special teams.
Cutter Gauthier continued his breakout postseason by ripping a power-play goal in the second period followed by a tying goal from Mikael Granlund.
The series has been a high-scoring affair with Anaheim leading the NHL bracket 2-1 entering the night after a dominant 7-4 victory in Game 3.
Despite the offensive fireworks, players are aware of the need for tighter checking.
Reflecting on the team’s strategy, Ducks forward Mikael Granlund noted, “We’d rather play safer, I guess. I mean, if we can win every game 7-4 we’ll take that but we’d rather play a more safe game for sure.”
Edmonton, led by Connor McDavid, is fighting to even the series before heading back to Rogers Place for Game 5.
With the ducks score currently locked in a stalemate, every shift in overtime carries the weight of the season.