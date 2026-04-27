Coco Gauff vomits mid-match, wins Madrid Open clash despite stomach virus

Coco Gauff faced tough time during the Madrid Open clash due to stomach virus that made her ill mid-match.
According to The Guardian, Gauff described how difficult it has been for players to remain healthy at the Madrid Open this year after she reached the fourth round despite vomiting on court and struggling with a virus that appears to have torn through the locker room.
She said, “I think I got a little cocky because I’ve been at tournaments where there were viruses and I never got it. I saw it going around, I was like, ‘I’m not going to get it.’ And then here I am. I think it’s hard because you don’t know who’s sick, who’s not.”
“I do a good job at using hand sanitiser and washing my hands and wiping my [training] mats and stuff before I use them. But sometimes some things are just hard to avoid when you’re all in a big building like this and have to pass each other and use the same equipment. Hopefully everybody’s all good by Rome,” Gauff added.
For the first few rounds of the Madrid Open, the focus has been on the various retirements and withdrawals due to illness, with Madison Keys, Liudmila Samsonova and Marin Cilic all prematurely ending their tournaments.
Gauff had appeared to be heading for a similar fate when she vomited while trailing Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 3-4.
She sought out the trainer, who provided medication to manage her nausea, and she recovered to secure a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win.