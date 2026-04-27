News
News

Coco Gauff vomits mid-match, wins Madrid Open clash despite stomach virus

Coco Gauff overcomes mid-match sickness to claim dramatic three-set win in Madrid

Coco Gauff vomits mid-match, wins Madrid Open clash despite stomach virus
Coco Gauff vomits mid-match, wins Madrid Open clash despite stomach virus

Coco Gauff faced tough time during the Madrid Open clash due to stomach virus that made her ill mid-match.

According to The Guardian, Gauff described how difficult it has been for players to remain healthy at the Madrid Open this year after she reached the fourth round despite vomiting on court and struggling with a virus that appears to have torn through the locker room.

She said, “I think I got a little cocky because I’ve been at tournaments where there were viruses and I never got it. I saw it going around, I was like, ‘I’m not going to get it.’ And then here I am. I think it’s hard because you don’t know who’s sick, who’s not.”

“I do a good job at using hand sanitiser and washing my hands and wiping my [training] mats and stuff before I use them. But sometimes some things are just hard to avoid when you’re all in a big building like this and have to pass each other and use the same equipment. Hopefully everybody’s all good by Rome,” Gauff added.

For the first few rounds of the Madrid Open, the focus has been on the various retirements and withdrawals due to illness, with Madison Keys, Liudmila Samsonova and Marin Cilic all prematurely ending their tournaments.

Gauff had appeared to be heading for a similar fate when she vomited while trailing Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 3-4. 

She sought out the trainer, who provided medication to manage her nausea, and she recovered to secure a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 win.



Anthony Joshua offered warm-up fight by British heavyweight before Fury clash
Anthony Joshua offered warm-up fight by British heavyweight before Fury clash
WWE legend Scott Steiner’s son Brock signs with NFL Tennessee Titans as UDFA
WWE legend Scott Steiner’s son Brock signs with NFL Tennessee Titans as UDFA
NHL Playoffs: Gauthier and Granlund fuel Ducks’ Game 4 comeback vs Oilers
NHL Playoffs: Gauthier and Granlund fuel Ducks’ Game 4 comeback vs Oilers
Shinobi Way codes for April 2026 to receive powerful rewards
Shinobi Way codes for April 2026 to receive powerful rewards
Alien Isolation 2 teaser revealed, hinting at new planetary setting
Alien Isolation 2 teaser revealed, hinting at new planetary setting
London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe, Tigst Assefa claim record-breaking wins
London Marathon 2026: Sabastian Sawe, Tigst Assefa claim record-breaking wins
Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career in doubt after hamstring injury vs Palace
Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career in doubt after hamstring injury vs Palace
Morgan Riddle breaks silence after breakup with Taylor Fritz: ‘Best ex-GF’
Morgan Riddle breaks silence after breakup with Taylor Fritz: ‘Best ex-GF’
Anime Card Clash codes of April 2026 to unlock advanced capabilities
Anime Card Clash codes of April 2026 to unlock advanced capabilities
Jannik Sinner reveals true feeling after rival Carlos Alcaraz French Open pullout
Jannik Sinner reveals true feeling after rival Carlos Alcaraz French Open pullout
Final Fantasy XIV 8.0 ‘Evercold’ brings exciting updates, free trial, more
Final Fantasy XIV 8.0 ‘Evercold’ brings exciting updates, free trial, more
Kevin Durant injury update: Rockets star misses Game 3 vs Lakers with ankle sprain
Kevin Durant injury update: Rockets star misses Game 3 vs Lakers with ankle sprain

Popular News

Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label

Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label
an hour ago
Why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are 'concerned' after Sarah Ferguson's Austria trip?

Why Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are 'concerned' after Sarah Ferguson's Austria trip?

2 hours ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla US state visit: Key official’s statement sparks uncertainty

King Charles, Queen Camilla US state visit: Key official’s statement sparks uncertainty
4 hours ago