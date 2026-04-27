WWE legend Scott Steiner’s son Brock signs with NFL Tennessee Titans as UDFA

The legendary Steiner wrestling bloodline is moving from the ring to the gridiron.
Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, has officially signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) following the 2026 NFL Draft.
Brock, a standout wide receiver from Jacksonville State, joins professional ranks with a reputation for the same “genetic freak” athleticism that made his father known as Big Poppa Pump, a global icon.
During his collegiate career, the younger Rechsteiner hauled in over 50 receptions and seven touchdowns proving he has the hands to match his family’s famous power.
The news was met with immediate celebration from his father.
Scott Steiner took to social media to share his excitement posting a simple but emphatic message to his son and his new team: “Titan Up! @brocksteiner.”
This move adds another chapter to the Rechsteiner athletic dynasty.
While Brock’s brother, Brandon, is a star on the basketball court and his cousin, Bron Breakker, is a dominant force in WWE, Brock is focused on the NFL.
If his career follows the family trend of intensity and success, the Titans may have landed a massive steal.