Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’

Barry Keoghan recently opened up about how infidelity rumours involving his ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, deeply impacted his life.
The 33-year-old Irish actor, appeared on Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, on Tuesday, April 28, where he recalled that he intentionally withdrew from public view.
According to Keoghan, he had just disappeared.
For the Saltburn star, there's a narrative out there that was never really even spoken on.
He went on to say, “A narrative that's not true, and I never confirmed or said anything about it.”
The Crime 101 actor further shed light on the matter, calling it amplified, “Unfortunately, having a relationship in the public eye, we all know this from our own stories but it gets put out there, and it's like ... yeah, amplified.”
In Keoghan's view, he had received "absolutely disgusting" and "vile" comments attacking his character and even his family after the rumours spread like fire.
In the end, the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man actor shared, "I'm not asking people to become my fan or like me ... I'm asking for people to stop assuming, and also stop jumping on this narrative and attacking me, and dragging me down in any way you can."
It’s worth mentioning here that Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter ended their year-long relationship in December 2024 to focus on their respective careers.
Following their split, Keoghan was accused of infidelity and faced online backlash.