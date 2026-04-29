News
News

Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter dated for roughly one year from 2023 to 2024

Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’
Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’

Barry Keoghan recently opened up about how infidelity rumours involving his ex-girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, deeply impacted his life.

The 33-year-old Irish actor, appeared on Benny Blanco's Friends Keep Secrets podcast, on Tuesday, April 28, where he recalled that he intentionally withdrew from public view.

According to Keoghan, he had just disappeared.

For the Saltburn star, there's a narrative out there that was never really even spoken on.


He went on to say, “A narrative that's not true, and I never confirmed or said anything about it.”

The Crime 101 actor further shed light on the matter, calling it amplified, “Unfortunately, having a relationship in the public eye, we all know this from our own stories but it gets put out there, and it's like ... yeah, amplified.”

In Keoghan's view, he had received "absolutely disgusting" and "vile" comments attacking his character and even his family after the rumours spread like fire.

In the end, the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man actor shared, "I'm not asking people to become my fan or like me ... I'm asking for people to stop assuming, and also stop jumping on this narrative and attacking me, and dragging me down in any way you can."

It’s worth mentioning here that Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter ended their year-long relationship in December 2024 to focus on their respective careers.

Following their split, Keoghan was accused of infidelity and faced online backlash.

Ben Affleck speaks out after Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fling 'ends'
Ben Affleck speaks out after Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein fling 'ends'
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break silence after Justin Baldoni lawyers' 'bad at business' claims
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds break silence after Justin Baldoni lawyers' 'bad at business' claims
Taylor Swift drops rare post after taking bold legal step ahead of Travis Kelce wedding
Taylor Swift drops rare post after taking bold legal step ahead of Travis Kelce wedding
Michael Jackson net worth: ‘Michael’ biopic hit or miss for fortune?
Michael Jackson net worth: ‘Michael’ biopic hit or miss for fortune?
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner enjoy courtside date night amid her harassment drama
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner enjoy courtside date night amid her harassment drama
Katy Perry brings 'The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris' to 2026 Tribeca Festival
Katy Perry brings 'The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris' to 2026 Tribeca Festival
Ed Sheeran debuts shaved head as he shares health update
Ed Sheeran debuts shaved head as he shares health update
George Clooney addresses Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump joke amid controversy
George Clooney addresses Jimmy Kimmel's Melania Trump joke amid controversy
Ariana Grande confirms new album 'Petal', announces release date
Ariana Grande confirms new album 'Petal', announces release date
Sydney Sweeney's trending 'Euphoria' dress slip scene: Inside the viral moment
Sydney Sweeney's trending 'Euphoria' dress slip scene: Inside the viral moment
Kirsten Storms hit with restraining order amid ex's 'mental health crisis' claims
Kirsten Storms hit with restraining order amid ex's 'mental health crisis' claims
Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support: Family raises funds as meningitis worsens
Samuel Monroe Jr. on life support: Family raises funds as meningitis worsens

Popular News

California to share immigrant driver data: A betrayal of AB 60 privacy?

California to share immigrant driver data: A betrayal of AB 60 privacy?
an hour ago
Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’

Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’
3 hours ago
Former Nebraska coach Chuck Love admits to sexual relationship with player Ashley Scoggin

Former Nebraska coach Chuck Love admits to sexual relationship with player Ashley Scoggin
3 hours ago