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Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight at risk over unusual condition tied to Dua Lipa

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua showdown could be cancelled if condition not met, promoter reveals

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight at risk over unusual condition tied to Dua Lipa
Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight at risk over unusual condition tied to Dua Lipa

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fight hit with new risk of cancelation over bizarre condition linked to Dua Lipa.

According to The Mirror, Joshua's long-awaited showdown with Fury will not go ahead unless Levitating singer performs before the fight.

Joshua is to face Fury later this year after promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed a deal to stage the biggest fight in British boxing history has been signed.

Joshua will face Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga in Riyadh on July 25 as a warm-up for his long-awaited showdown with Fury, which is expected to take place in November and to be shown on Netflix.

Hearn said on Instagram, “Signed, sealed, delivered! AJ v Fury is on! The biggest piece of business we’ve ever done but more importantly the one we’ve always wanted. Biggest year of AJ’s career coming up, the comeback is on.”

But Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh insists the fight cannot proceed if box office star Dua Lipa is not part of the show.


The London-born artist made her breakthrough almost a decade ago and has since become one of the biggest names on the planet. And Alalshekih insists she must be part of fight night.

Joshua’s last appearance was a sixth round knockout of YouTube star Jake Paul in Miami in December.

Later that month the former two-time world heavyweight champion was involved in a car accident in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends, placing his career on hold amid concerns he might not box again. But he has resumed training and has been taken under the wing of his old foe Oleksandr Usyk with the rivals-turned-allies currently in camp in Valencia.

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