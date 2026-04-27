Anthony Joshua offered warm-up fight by British heavyweight before Fury clash

Anthony Joshua received a warm-up fight offer from Kash Ali before Tyson Fury clash.
According to TalkSport, the Watford powerhouse is currently finalising a two-fight deal with Saudi boxing mogul Turki Alalshikh, culminating in a long-overdue clash with at the back end of the year.
Before he locks horns with Fury, AJ is set to step back between the ropes in July to blow off the cobwebs in a warm-up fight.
In a video posted on Instagram, Ali said, “This is a direct message to Anthony Joshua. I heard you are looking for an opponent [before] your Tyson Fury fight. Eddie Hearn, send me the contract. I can take this fight in July. This is war, I don't fear any man. Let's do this in July. I'll be there.”
Joshua, an Olympic gold medalist and former two-time world heavyweight champion, last fought in December, stopping YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in six rounds.
Ten days later, Joshua survived a fatal car crash in Nigeria, which killed two of his teammates, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.
Since then, Joshua has been training with former opponent Oleksandr Usyk in the latter’s native Ukraine. Usyk outpointed Joshua in 2021 and 2022, before doing the same against Fury twice in 2024.