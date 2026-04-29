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Josh Mauro Cause of Death: Former Arizona Cardinals lineman passes away at 35

Mauro’s father shared the heartbreaking news on social media

Josh Mauro Cause of Death: Former Arizona Cardinals lineman passes away at 35
Josh Mauro Cause of Death: Former Arizona Cardinals lineman passes away at 35

The NFL community is in mourning following the news that former defensive lineman Josh Mauro passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the age of 35.

While the Arizona Cardinals and his former teams confirmed the news this week, an official cause of death has not yet been released.

Mauro’s father, Greg Mauro, shared the heartbreaking news on social media writing that the family is “anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new – living in the presence of the Lord.”

He added that on Thursday, “Josh breathed his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven.”

Mauro’s father shared the heartbreaking news on social media
Mauro’s father shared the heartbreaking news on social media

Arizona Cardinals, where Mauro spent six of his eight professional season released a statement saying they are “heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro” and extended their “deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss.”

Former teammate Adrian Wilson also paid tribute noting that Mauro was a player you could always depend on.

Known for his selflessness, Mauro once famously said of his career that the team “is bigger than you making plays, it’s bigger than getting your name called.”

He leaves behind a legacy of hard work and dedication.

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