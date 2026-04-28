Jannik Sinner clarifies dating status after Madrid Open victory 

Jannik Sinner clarified his dating status after an awkward misunderstanding during his post-match interview at the Mutua Madrid Open.
Sinner continued his strong run at the Madrid Open with a composed straight-sets victory over Elmer Moller on Sunday, April 26, HITC reported.
The Italian controlled the match from start to finish, sealing a 6-2, 6-3 win to progress comfortably into the next round of the tournament.
However, it was not just his performance on court that drew attention, as his post-match interview produced an unexpected and amusing moment.
Sinner was asked about his efforts to improve his Spanish, having shown glimpses of it during his on-court interview.
“So in your on-court interview you spoke a bit of Spanish. How good is your Spanish and how do you learn it?” the reporter asked.
The world No.1 then replied, “No, it’s not good. Not good yet, but my goal is to speak Spanish in one year, so I try to learn. I have an Argentinian physio also, you know, which helps for sure. I understand a little bit but I cannot speak yet.”
The conversation then shifted towards language learning tools, prompting a question about whether he uses any apps to help his progress.
The journalist then asked if he has any apps to learn Spanish. Sinner admitted he was still exploring options, referencing some well-known platforms in the process.
Sinner said, “No, I still need to find out… Duolingo, there’s also one called Babbel. No? So, let’s see.”
It was the point when the exchange took an unexpected turn, as the interviewer mistakenly referenced a different app and told him that “Bumble is a dating app.”
Sinner, who has been dating model Laila Hasanovic since last year, immediately clarified the confusion, firmly distancing himself from the suggestion.
“No. Babbel! Anyway, it’s not the dating app. I don’t need a dating app,” he concluded.
The moment quickly resonated with fans, highlighting Sinner’s sense of humour away from competition.