Former Nebraska coach Chuck Love admits to sexual relationship with player Ashley Scoggin

Former Nebraska women’s basketball assistant coach Chuck Love has officially admitted to having a sexual relationship with former player Ashley Scoggin, according to new court filings.
The admission marks a major turning point in the civil lawsuit Scoggin filed against Love and university officials following her 2022 dismissal from the team.
While Love originally denied the claims, a recent legal filing by Scoggin’s attorney, Maren Chaloupka reveals that “at his February 5, 2026 deposition, Love for the first time admitted that he had a sexual relationship with Ashley.”
The documents suggest the relationship began after Love took a special interest in the Oregon native leading Scoggin to fear she would face professional consequences if she declined his advances.
Scoggin’s lawsuit alleges that the University of Nebraska as its athletic leadership failed to protect her.
The complaint states that school officials “were motivated to avoid scandal and embarrassment to the Cornhuskers women’s basketball program instead of being motivated to protect its student-athlete.”
Scoggin was removed from the team mid-season after teammates reportedly discovered her in Love’s hotel room.
Her attorney argued that the situation was a clear abuse of authority stating, “A coach in charge should not have sex with the student he is in charge of.”