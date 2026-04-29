Flower Moon 2026: When and where to see the rare lunar event

Stargazers are in for a treat this May 2026, as the night sky prepares to host two full moons in a single month.
The first celestial star of the show is the Flower Moon which officially reaches its peak at 1:23 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 1.
While the peak happens during the day for many, the moon will rise beautifully in the southeast just after sunset appearing full to the naked eye throughout the night.
Named by Native American tribes for the spring blooms that “burst to life as the warm spring weather takes hold,” the 2026 Flower Moon is technically a micromoon.
Because it occurs at “apogee” or its furthest point from Earth, it may look about 14% smaller than a supermoon.
Adding to the drama, May 2026 will end exactly as it began.
A second full moon – a rare Blue Moon – will rise on May 31 at 4:45 a.m. EDT. This “double lunation” creates an intense window for those following the stars.
Experts suggest the first moon “shows you where you stand” while the second “shows you what you have done with that awareness.”
Whether you’re watching for science or spirit, keep your eyes on the southeastern horizon this Friday.