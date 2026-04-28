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UAE to exit OPEC and OPEC+ alliance: Historic shift set for May 1

UAE exits OPEC+ May 1 to pursue independent production goals

UAE to exit OPEC and OPEC+ alliance: Historic shift set for May 1
UAE to exit OPEC and OPEC+ alliance: Historic shift set for May 1

In a major shift for global energy markets, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced today, April 28, 2026, that it will officially withdraw from OPEC and the wider OPEC+ alliance.

This historic departure is set to take effect in just a few days on May 1, 2026.

The UAE which has been a member since 1967 stated the move follows a deep review of its national economic goals.

By leaving, the country gains the freedom to set its own oil production levels, move away from strict group quotas and expand its capacity to 5 million barrels per day.


The decision comes at a tense time as conflict in the Middle East and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have already pushed oil prices above $100.

The UAE Energy Ministry explained that “this decision reflects the UAE’s long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile.”

While the move signals a more independent path, officials expressed gratitude for past partnerships stating, “we reaffirm our appreciation for the efforts of both OPEC and the OPEC+ alliance and wish them success.”

Experts say this exit marks a significant “heavy blow” to the group’s influence over global oil supply.

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