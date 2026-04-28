Wren Kitchens files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, abruptly closes all U.S. showrooms

In a sudden move that has stunned both staff and homeowners, Wren Kitchens has permanently closed all 15 of its showrooms across the United States.
The British-based retailer filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation on Friday, April 24, 2026, leading to immediate layoffs and leaving many customers with unfinished projects.
The company which expanded to the U.S. in 2020, also shut down its “studio” locations within Home Depot stores. Home Depot expressed surprise at the move stating:
“We had no previous notice of Wren’s intent to close and we’re actively evaluating how this has affected Wren customers.”
Wren’s U.S. website now displays a brief message to the public: “We regret to inform you that our showrooms and studios are now closed.”
While the company’s UK operations remain unaffected and continue to grow, the firm admitted it could not reach the terms necessary to expand its American footprint.
In an official statement, the company noted, “The US business was growing from a small base,” but they have now “reluctantly taken the decision to appoint a Trustee who will manage our exit from the US market.”
Affected customers are being advised to contact their banks regarding deposits.