Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar eye something big after ‘Dhurandhar’ success

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are reportedly planning their next major collaboration, following the success of Dhurandhar franchise.
The Dhurandhar director-actor duo, as reported by the latest update by Pinkvilla, have teamed as Dhar is currently working on shaping his project into a full-fledged feature movie.
For that, the 43-year-old director is actively developing a script.
Moreover, Dhar is aiming to begin filming by March 2027.
In this regard, the report stated, “Aditya Dhar has cracked an idea and is currently working on it.”
While the project remains in its early stages, the title of the movie has not been announced.
If finalised, the collaboration between Dhar and Singh could shape up to be one of the most anticipated film projects of the upcoming year.
It’s worth mentioning here that Ranveer Singh and Aditay Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise made a significant impact on Indian cinema.
Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, and its sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, released in March 2026, starring Ranveer Singh and helmed by Aditya Dhar, achieved massive global success.
The spy thriller series surpassed ₹3,000 crore globally, with the first film grossing over ₹1,300 crore and the second, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, exceeding ₹1,700 crore.
Moreover, Dhurandhar became the highest-earning Hindi-language film in Indian history.