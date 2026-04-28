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Key issues blocking US–Iran agreement: Uranium stockpile, sanctions and regional influence

Here are several main sticking points that remain in any deal between the US-Iran

Key issues blocking US–Iran agreement: Uranium stockpile, sanctions and regional influence
Key issues blocking US–Iran agreement: Uranium stockpile, sanctions and regional influence

Amid the uncertainty of the future of ceasefire between US-Iran, the entire world is currently eyeing US’ action after Iran proposed some points, aiming to end the Strait of Hormuz chokehold without nuclear concessions after ceasefire extension.

Though a recent report suggested US President US Trump is unlikely to accept Iran’s latest proposal to end war without nuclear talks.

US-Iran sticking points to remain in any deal 

Here are several main sticking points that remain in any deal between the US-Iran.

Iran’s nuclear programme: The US wants Iran to discontinue its nuclear programme altogether; however, Tehran stated that such restrictions must be for a limited number of years.

Iran’s uranium stockpile: Trump wanted complete custody of Iran’s stockpile of 400kg (880lbs) of highly-enriched uranium and faced rejection from Tehran.

Strait of Hormuz: Iran continues to maintain restrictions on the vital waterway until the US lifts its blockade on Iranian ports; however, Trump stated that the blockade will be continued until striking a deal.

Key issues blocking US–Iran agreement: Uranium stockpile, sanctions and regional influence

Frozen assets: Iranian officials are demanding sanctions relief and the unfreezing of $20bn in assets as part of any deal.

War reparations: Iran has also demanded compensation for damage caused by Israeli-US strikes, amounting to nearly $279bn.

Iran’s regional influence: The US wants to impose restrictions on Tehran's support for its regional allies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. 

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